A night battle began in the area of ​​New Kakhovka. In a video provided by Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev on January 29, one can hear the roar and rumble of cannonade.

According to the journalist, Russian units are attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper.

On January 28, Ukrainian troops fired artillery at a medical facility in Nova Kakhovka. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 17 shells from cannon artillery at the hospital campus of the Sokol plant.

Earlier that day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had hit the building of a district hospital in Novoaidar in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. As a result, 14 people died and 24 were injured. The department called the attack on the hospital a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

On the night of January 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the civilian infrastructure of Nova Kakhovka, firing 14 artillery shells. As a result, an apartment building was destroyed.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops also fired on Kakhovka, the blow fell next to the hospital. The administration of the settlement reported after the damage to the gas pipeline.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.