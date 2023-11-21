Due to heavy snowfall, the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia has been closed for two days. Izvestia correspondent Elena Smirnova spoke about this on November 21.

“The Georgian Military Road has been closed for the second day. The restrictions affected all types of transport. This is due to worsening weather conditions and recommendations from the Georgian border services. There are both heavy trucks and regular buses in the traffic jam,” Smirnova noted.

It is reported that dozens of different-sized vehicles are located on the Georgian Military Road.

People stuck in traffic jams are not informed about the approximate dates for the opening of the checkpoint. It is unknown when the road will be opened, but many people stuck on the road expect that they will have to spend more than one day on the closed road.

“We’re coming from Kazakhstan, we’ve been standing for about a day. They don’t say anything yet. Most likely they will open today. We looked at the weather, it doesn’t seem to be snowing there. But that’s what I’m guessing,” said one of those stuck in line on the Georgian Military Road.

Earlier, on November 20, it was reported that a large traffic jam had formed at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the border between Russia and Georgia due to bad weather. It is known that there had been heavy snowfall the day before, so the road was blocked due to the risk of avalanches. Traffic at the checkpoint is currently blocked in both directions; it is not planned to open until weather conditions improve.