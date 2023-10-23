Residents of the village of Baranchinsky in the Sverdlovsk region, located next to the Volkovsky quarry, where the Svyatogor enterprise regularly carries out blasting operations, believe that constant detonations have caused cracks in their houses. Local authorities assure that all standards are being observed, but environmentalists do not agree with this and are concerned about the cumulative effect of industrial explosions, Izvestia found out.

According to Marina Tsikun, who lives on Novoselov Street, the explosions intensified in 2011, when the development of the second stage of the field began. One of them, the woman believes, caused a crack to appear on the wall of the basement of her house.

“I contacted GOChS (the management body for civil defense and emergency situations. – Ed.). They called the village administration. They arrived and sealed the crack. A week later there was something similar to another explosion and it increased by another 1 cm. They measured it and drew up a report. Six months later I covered it with cement. Cracks periodically appear on the walls and tiles come off. And I am trying to ensure that Svyatogor reduces the power of its explosions and that our houses are not destroyed. she says,” she said.

Neighbors have similar situations. In the house of Anatoly Muzyka, from the corner of the doorway on both sides of the concrete wall there are serious cracks, which the owner was even forced to fill with polyurethane foam. He says this is a consequence of work at the mine. Pensioner Lidiya Belousova has horizontal cracks running along the concrete foundation of a private house in a garden community not far from the village. According to her, the damage appeared in June and she also does not see any other possible causes other than explosions.

Residents of Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Region, where the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant operates, faced similar problems. The quarry, 350 m deep, is located a few kilometers from the city. Blasting work is also carried out here regularly. According to townspeople, on July 26, the most powerful explosion in the history of quarry development occurred here.

“Explosions at the quarry have continued throughout the 66 years of the city’s existence. The one on June 26 is one of the most powerful in history. He scared thousands of residents of Zheleznogorsk. It was registered by the world’s seismic stations, but for some reason ours were not. We are afraid that such an impact will have a negative impact on our homes, and we believe that we need to look for some kind of compromise with the plant in order to reduce the power during blasting operations,” said Mikhail Smolin, chairman of the public environmental movement of the Zheleznogorsk region.

According to the international monitoring service volcanodiscovery.com, on this day a seismic event with a magnitude of 3.7 was registered in the region. Shaking, horizontal rocking and vibration lasted 10–15 seconds. They were recorded at different addresses in the city. A post on one social network dedicated to the explosion received thousands of views and hundreds of alarming comments.

According to the ecologist, today in the Kursk region explosions with a power of up to 5 points are allowed. According to the regulations, the plant can carry out an explosion of even greater power. But this is too much and unsafe for foundations. There is a cumulative effect: small cracks appear first, and then they expand.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Career boom: how industrial explosions destroy cities