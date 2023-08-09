In recent years, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China has attracted increased attention from the world community due to accusations from the West that mass internment of Uighurs and other national minorities is practiced here. Izvestia visited the region to see how things really are.

For a long time, Xinjiang was considered one of the most troubled regions of China, as it was not alien to separatist sentiments. One of the main promoters of these ideas was the “Movement of East Turkestan” (recognized by the UN as a terrorist organization). From the early 1990s to the mid-2010s, his militants staged many terrorist attacks.

This forced the PRC authorities to strengthen not only security measures throughout the region, but also to double the ideological struggle against the “forces of three evils” – terrorism, extremism and separatism. This is how re-education centers appeared in the XUAR.

According to Xu Guixian, spokesman for the XUAR government, these centers were mainly aimed at young people “infected with extremist ideology.” And they decided to re-educate them based on raising the level of their education and professional training: for six months, young people were pulled up in terms of the Chinese language, knowledge of the laws of the PRC and taught new professions.

“The measures and approach of the Chinese authorities in the field of deradicalization and the fight against terrorism have been very successful and effective. And the efforts of the PRC ensured peace and stability not only in Xinjiang itself, but also saved a much wider region from potential instability – especially Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, ”Irfan Shahzad Takalvi, president of the Pakistani Eurasian Century Institute, told Izvestia. visited Xinjiang about two dozen times.

