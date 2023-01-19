Employees of the Izvestia Information Center and other Russian journalists on Thursday, January 19, received awards from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Guard.

The solemn events were timed to coincide with the Day of the Russian Press, which is celebrated on January 13th.

Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin was awarded the medal “Participant of a Special Military Operation” in accordance with the order of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops.

Also on this day, a number of journalists received insignia from the Russian Defense Ministry. The awards were presented by Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov.

The medals “For Strengthening the Military Commonwealth” were awarded to REN TV operators Andrey Makarenko, Channel One Sergey Kuznetsov and Nikita Sevastyanov, Rossiya-1 Stanislav Elovsky, RT Alexander Zhukov and photojournalist of the Rossiya Segodnya media group Ilya Pitalev.

The Konstantin Simonov medals were handed over to the producer of the Rossiya-24 newsroom Dmitry Evdokimov, as well as to the operators of TV Center and Zvezda TV channels Nikolai Karbanov and Andrey Podgornov.

Pankov congratulated the media staff on their professional holiday and thanked them for their professionalism and objective coverage of current events, in particular, the special operation to protect Donbass. He also noted the merits of journalists working outside the country, emphasizing that “everyone has his own front line.”

Earlier, on January 12, Russian journalists were awarded government media awards for 2022. All 20 laureates are journalists and war correspondents covering events in new regions of the Russian Federation. The Izvestia correspondent was among the recipients Natalia Grafchikova, who actively covered the events in the Kherson region.

On May 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Rodion Severyanov, a correspondent for the Izvestia TV channel, who worked in the NVO zone, with the Order of Courage.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.