Izvestia journalist Natalya Grafchikova was diagnosed with a suspected concussion after she was attacked in Khimki while preparing a special report on January 27. This is evidenced by the medical report received by the woman at the emergency room.

Grafchikova had multiple abrasions and contusions of the upper and lower extremities, suspicion of a closed craniocerebral injury (CTBI) and a cerebral concussion (CMC).

“When examining the area of ​​the upper and lower extremities, multiple bruises and abrasions are determined,” the conclusion says.

The ability to work is temporarily lost, the document notes.

Earlier that day, the film crew was attacked at the Inna Land event, which was organized by blogger Inna Tliashinova in a cottage in Khimki near Moscow.

When the reporter began to ask questions, the film crew was attacked using brute physical force. The blogger’s assistants began to demand that the film crew leave, insulted him, and took away the equipment.

Afterwards, the journalist was thrown out the door without shoes into the cold, and the cameraman was broken and the flash drive was taken away. One of the men insulted the girl, took away the phone and began to strangle her.

Employees of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Moscow Region began a pre-investigation check based on information about the attack on the journalist. It is noted that the check is carried out in accordance with Articles 144–145 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.