The rating of the most popular complaints of Russians for the third quarter of this year in the field of housing and communal services was headed by statements about the unsatisfactory condition of apartment buildings (18.1%). They write about it “News”, referring to the data provided by ZHKH Kontrol.

In second place in terms of the frequency of complaints is the issue of charging fees for housing and communal services (12.2%), and in third place is the management of facilities (11.5%).

Also, the population is concerned about major repairs (8.7%) and general meetings of homeowners (4.3%).

Experts believe that during the coronavirus pandemic, management companies began to use the money intended for the maintenance of common property and carrying out current repairs to disinfect common areas.

The Criminal Code was charged with carrying out sanitary measures without specifying the sources of funding, experts explain.

Therefore, the companies decided to curtail the work on the maintenance of buildings, which ultimately led to a deterioration in the quality of living.