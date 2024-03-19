The artillerymen of the western group of troops, who carry out tasks in the Kupyansk direction, work intensively and powerfully. Support from the rear helps keep the rhythm going – gifts and letters are often sent to the front. On March 20, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak told how the soldiers were resting and gave them letters from children from the Russian Embassy in the United States.

“We were told that the soldiers who serve in this unit love to read. That's why we have a gift for them that came straight from Washington. This is a collection of letters from students of the school at the Russian Embassy in the United States. The letters were written to participants in a special military operation. We are handing over this collection personally to the commander,” says the journalist, handing over the collection of letters.

The serviceman leafs through the brochure, reads some phrases, and comments. According to him, the soldiers re-read each letter as if it were the first time, making sure each time again and again that “this is not all in vain.”

For the gun commander with the call sign Pianist, the real talisman was the small plush Cheburashka, which an unfamiliar girl sent him with a cargo cargo and ordered him to carry with him.

“She’s a stranger, but I know her. He says take it with you. He’s been with me for a year and a half,” the Pianist boasted about the talisman.

According to the Pianist, the artillerymen at this position work on tanks and dugouts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). They hit the target with the first, or maximum second, shot.

“They realized that it was useless to stay on the armored vehicles – it would end quickly, so they didn’t bother too much. The last hit was a French six-wheeled tank. But they managed to evacuate him. We didn’t burn it completely, but it will be inoperative for some time,” the fighter added.

One of the group's weapons is the Rapier anti-tank gun. Soldiers prepare it for firing by loading it manually, although one shell weighs about 30 kg.

A roar is heard for 10 seconds as the projectile flies straight to the target. Immediately charge the second one. There is a real hunt for the Rapiers. After each shot, the enemy tries to track where the strike came from, sending FPV drones towards Russian positions.

On March 19, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed how artillerymen from the “South” group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces strike the positions of the Ukrainian military using the Msta-B howitzer. According to the journalist, the military’s position was allowed to be filmed only because the howitzer would soon be moved to another location.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

