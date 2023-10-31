As of the end of September, only 258.2 thousand self-employed people make voluntary contributions to pensions – this is about 3% of the total number of professional income tax payers (8.1 million), Izvestia found out.

At the same time, a year ago there were only 165.4 thousand self-employed citizens who wrote an application to transfer funds to the Social Fund, which is one and a half times less than in 2023, follows from the response to Izvestia from the press service of the Ministry of Labor. According to the Federal Tax Service, as of October 2022, 6 million self-employed people were registered in the Russian Federation. Thus, only 2.75% of them contributed to retirement.

“The self-employed are currently the largest and fastest growing category of citizens who are in voluntary legal relationships under compulsory pension insurance,” noted the Ministry of Labor.

The average amount of deductions per self-employed person for nine months was only 13.7 thousand rubles, the department added. As of October 1 of this year, the budget of the Social Fund received 831.1 million rubles from such contributions, the Accounts Chamber (CA) told Izvestia. According to their estimates, the expected figure by the end of the year should be at least 1.3 billion rubles.

If the self-employed did not participate in the pension system, they can count on receiving social benefits, which are much lower than insurance ones, explained Yulia Dolzhenkova, a professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. And they will be appointed five years later than retirement age.

According to the Social Fund of Russia (SFR) as of July 2023, the average size of the insurance pension for non-working citizens was 21.8 thousand rubles, and the social pension – 12.5 thousand.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

On voluntary bread: out of 8 million self-employed people, only 3% make pension contributions