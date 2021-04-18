The method of assembling the genome of viruses, allowing the creation of new pathogens without visible traces of laboratory intervention, was patented back in 2002, Izvestia found out. The technology belongs to Ralph Barick of the University of North Carolina.

The scientist called the technology described in the patent the “no-see-ums method” and claimed that it has “widespread and largely underestimated applications in molecular biology.” We are talking about the imperceptible revision and reassembly of viral genomes. It is impossible to understand that a person interfered with the genome after using Ralph Barik’s technology.

The patent says that “although the present invention is described primarily in relation to the virus of transmissible gastroenteritis of pigs (caused by coronavirus. -” Izvestia “), the invention can be implemented with any coronavirus, such as human respiratory coronavirus, swine respiratory coronavirus, canine coronavirus, feline intestinal coronavirus, feline infectious peritonitis virus, rabbit coronavirus, mouse hepatitis virus ”.

Also in the patent it is noted that the method allows you to “retarget” the coronavirus to any species of mammals. In addition, the document says: “the insert can be made from any DNA and RNA, in particular from a source that is not a coronavirus.”

“The Americans and the Chinese, since 2002, when the first SARS-CoV was launched, began to invest especially in such research,” explained Pavel Volchkov, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory. – In parallel, they began to develop tools for reverse genetics. With the help of these tools, it is possible, following the instructions in the form of a four-letter genetic code, to completely synthesize the genome of the virus. “

However, the presence of methods for the “seamless” introduction of inserts into the genomes of coronaviruses, as well as their purposeful assembly, does not mean that SARS-CoV-2 is of laboratory origin, experts say.

