A classic of Japanese children's literature, the novel How Are You? Genzaburo Yoshino – released in his homeland in 1937, but only recently was translated into English. Neil Gaiman compared it to Moby Dick in his introduction. The title of one of the leaders in Russian box office, Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film “The Boy and the Bird,” is taken from Genzaburo’s book of the same name, but the plots of the film and the book are not related. The Izvestia correspondent found out how the English translation is related to the cartoon, and why read the novel in parallel with watching “The Boy and the Bird.”

