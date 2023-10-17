Another shelling occurred in Israeli Tel Aviv. Izvestia correspondent Valentin Trushnin spoke on October 17 about the situation in the city.

Sirens sound in footage from the scene. A few seconds later, the sounds of explosions are heard in the sky above the city. Staff and visitors of one of the stores go outside.

“This happens once every half hour. There is no panic, everyone has long been accustomed to this,” the journalist notes.

The next moment, more powerful sounds of explosions are heard in the video, but their source is not visible. According to the correspondent, each sound lasts about ten seconds.

Earlier that day, Trushnin showed the situation in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, one of the most fortified in Israel. There, on the minus fourth floor, doctors save the lives of Israelis. The medical bunker is designed for 700 places, but now, according to Trushnin, 200 of them are filled.

The shelling of Tel Aviv began after the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October. On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, as a result of the conflict, the number of casualties on the Israeli side exceeds 1.4 thousand people, 4,229 Israelis were injured. According to the latest data, more than 3 thousand Palestinians were killed and another 11 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.