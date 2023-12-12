On December 12, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed footage of the work of the Russian military in the Artemovsk direction in the special operation zone. Our military personnel cope with the combat missions they receive even in difficult weather conditions.

According to the correspondent, assault groups of the Southern Military District (SMD) are pushing back the enemy from the suburban positions of Dacha. Here the key role lies on the shoulders of not only machine gunners, but also grenade launchers.

“Fire work right in the rain is the norm for our soldiers, especially when our infantry is asking for support there, on the front line. And so it turns out that, despite difficult weather conditions, all tasks are being completed,” the correspondent said.

Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) are also actively used in the Artemovsk direction. As Kulaga noted, with the help of artillery, reconnaissance officers manage to record a possible rotation among the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In the ranks of Russian military personnel there are real defenders of their homeland. For example, the commander of the MLRS platoon of the 150th division, Maxim, who had several years of contract service under his belt, returned from a resort in India to join the ranks of artillerymen defending the Donbass.

“I already arrived there (to Asia – Ed.), I had a one-year visa. We flew to Delhi, and the very next day we were supposed to have a flight to Goa. Everything was already paid for there. I read the news: mobilization has been announced. I tell my friend that I will go back. I came to see my fellow artillerymen, for whom it is an honor to be here,” said Maxim.

According to the MLRS platoon commander of the 150th division, he would like to become an example for his first-grader son.

The day before, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev showed the work of a “wandering” mortar and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Russian Armed Forces. A serviceman with the call sign Volkodav noted that a change of position is necessary due to the behavior of the enemy, who is doing the same thing. In turn, the drone operator said that the work is carried out day and night, thereby providing humanitarian assistance and solving the tasks set by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.