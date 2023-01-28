Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin on Saturday, January 28, showed the work of the new T-72B3M tank.

The journalist pointed to the introduction of adjustments to the work of equipment in order to “call in, aim, work out”, without wasting time.

“Now they will hit the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.) in Avdiivka. We wish the guys good luck, ”safiulin broadcast.

The correspondent also reported on the work of aviation of the RF Armed Forces.

“In addition to tanks, as we hear, aviation is also working. Everyone is now focused on Avdiivka. In this direction, goal number 1 is to destroy enemy fortifications. There are a lot of them, they have been preparing for a long time, ”the military commander said.

A day earlier, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov reported on the destruction of two strongholds of Ukrainian armed formations by the Russian military in the Zaporozhye direction. The journalist showed the work of Russian artillery.

On February 24 last year, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

