Izvestia correspondent Viktor Sineok on Friday, March 31, showed the situation on the M-4 Don highway in the Rostov region, where drivers got stuck due to heavy snowfall.

As one of the drivers said, the road is blocked, he himself is in a traffic jam all day. Many do not have the opportunity to eat and fill their cars with gasoline, so heating can be difficult.

According to the correspondent, no one can explain to people when and how it will end.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that a traffic jam about 50 km long had formed on the M-4 Don highway due to bad weather. Traffic on the section from 907 to 983 km of the M-4 Don highway was temporarily stopped in both directions.

Crews of emergency commissioners left to help motorists who were already in a traffic jam. Also, heavy equipment was sent to clear the track from snow.

On the 960th km of the M-4 Don highway, rescuers organized a heating point where you can get food and everything you need. Reception points for people are organized in schools, kindergartens and cultural centers.

At the same time, the motorist drove off the road due to snowfall in the Rostov region. The incident occurred near the Chapaev farm in the Belokalitvinsky district of the region. Passing by traffic police inspectors of the traffic police department of the Belokalitvinsky district helped the man return the car to the road.

The head of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, said that a heavy snowfall left about 35,000 residents of the region without power. An emergency mode has been introduced in Shakhty and four districts of the region due to precipitation.

The drivers reported that there was no answer to their requests for help, since all their forces had so far been thrown into clearing the M-4 Don highway.