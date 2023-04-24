Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev on Monday, April 24, showed the process of refueling a tank by Russian servicemen in the zone of the special operation.

Refueling takes place secretly from the eyes of the enemy – in an impassable thicket, on secret edges in the forest, under the cover of tree branches. Most of all, the threat should be expected from the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The militants use all kinds of high-speed quadrocopters, which hunt for any equipment day and night.

For greater safety, tanks are camouflaged in all sorts of ways, for example, with branches – so it is more difficult to distinguish it from a bush. One after another, new combat vehicles arrive at a secret place – here comes the newest T-90, followed by the T-72. At the same time, the crew constantly looks at the sky with apprehension – at the first sign of danger, you need to hide under the trees.

“At night they (drones. – Ed.) are not particularly visible, only the sound is heard, and during the day you can see it, look out for it, shoot it down somehow there,” said the tank gunner with the call sign Chika.

Diesel fuel for only one engine start, the tank needs a bucket. About five more liters for every kilometer of the way. The work of tankers because of such an appetite does not stop day or night. And there have already been cases of drone attacks specifically on them, people who supply equipment with fuel. But they say they know how to deceive the enemy. And the fact that all the tanks were successfully refueled that day is a good proof of that.

On April 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that weapons repair specialists had mastered the methods of restoring artillery pieces, as well as replacing faulty barrels in the field. Previously, such repairs of military guns were carried out only at manufacturing plants. Now, thanks to the use of a new technique, specialists can independently repair the artillery system in just a matter of hours.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.