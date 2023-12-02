The Days of Tatarstan started at the exhibition-forum “Russia” at Moscow’s VDNKh. On December 2, Izvestia correspondent Sergei Khaidarov spoke about what the republic showed in the largest pavilion.

On this day, visitors to the exhibition were able to see a real Tatar wedding. The newlyweds Samat and Syumbel came from the village and performed the ceremony according to all the canons, and thousands of visitors became their guests.

“Few people can boast, and this is the first real traditional Tatar wedding that took place within the framework of an international forum, so we are very happy,” the couple said.

The exhibition was visited by Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova, who presented her sports projects.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to the entire leadership of Tatarstan for supporting my initiative, my idea to move figure skating forward, this is important to me. I think this is my most important mission at the moment,” she said.

Visitors also got acquainted with the tourism and industrial potential of Tatarstan. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the Vostok highway will soon pass through the republic.

“We are all waiting for the opening of the Vostok highway by the end of the year, this is an epoch-making event when Moscow, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen and the highway to Vladivostok will connect our entire huge country,” he noted.

The day before, the Day of the Republic of Chuvashia was held at the exhibition-forum “Russia”. The event introduced everyone to the national culture of the Chuvash people. Visitors were also treated to dancing, singing and many other entertainments.

The international exhibition and forum “Russia” is the most important achievements of the country, collected on one site. Throughout the exhibition, guests will enjoy cultural and entertainment events, a rich business and educational program. Visitors are presented with expositions of 89 regions of Russia, leading federal departments, corporations and public organizations.