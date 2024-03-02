Intense work to clear the Avdeevka direction from shells left by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is being carried out where only recently there was a zone of active hostilities. Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed how specialists are clearing the territory in Marinka and Avdeevka.

It is noted that there used to be farms near Donetsk, but now these are huge minefields. One of the most difficult tasks is to exercise caution. As a military man with the call sign Simba said, double mines are often laid under a layer of turf. It consists of two shells laid at different depths.

“The mine with the gift is a booby trap for ML, any movement of it – it goes off on its own. It’s the same thing – they can put a grenade under the same PMN-ku (anti-personnel pressure mine – Ed.), remove the pin from there and, if the mine is moved, the grenade will go off,” Simba said.

In the process of demining, the Russian military often finds “frog mines” and explosive devices disguised as garbage. According to Simba, they often look like bottles with a coil of wires, a bag and a battery, and are hung at the entrances. Such devices can only be neutralized by an explosion.

Earlier, on March 1, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign Zhuk, who stormed the coke plant in Avdeevka, said that Ukrainian units quickly abandoned positions throughout the city in the last days of the assault.

On February 27, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev said that sappers were working in Avdeevka, and every square meter where fighting was taking place required their attention. A fighter with the call sign Asian told Grigoriev about how the servicemen of the Center group took this Ukrainian stronghold.

On February 21, Grigoriev said that within a day, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces evacuated from the territory of Avdeevka four units of military equipment left behind by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the retreat: two BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles and two American M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs).

Avdeevka was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces on February 17. On this day, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, said that the capture of the city made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and, therefore, significantly secure the city from attacks by the Kiev regime, since the armed formations of Ukraine, since 2014, regularly shelled residential areas of Donetsk from Avdeevka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

