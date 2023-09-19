Pablo Larraín’s film The Count was released on Netflix after the 80th Venice Film Festival. This is a mystical biopic about Augusto Pinochet, the Chilean dictator who, in Larraín’s film, appears as a 250-year-old vampire, tired of his long life and nostalgic for his rule. Izvestia reviewed the film and tells how the script turned real historical events into elements of a vampire story.

Full of obvious and not so obvious references, as well as a mixture of historical facts and mysticism, the film “The Count” is actually difficult to call a biopic in its entirety. This is a Chilean director’s experimental look at one of the darkest pages of his country’s history. The idea, as old as time, about the criminality of power is framed in something very personal, national and religious, which makes the film at least unusual.

Larraín has already filmed about the 1973 military coup in Chile – his film Autopsy was released in 2010. Pinochet was at the head of the military junta that came to power as a result of this coup, so we can assume that with the help of the new film the director continues to cover national pains. He doesn’t take sides. On the contrary, it reflects the real heterogeneity of opinions about Pinochet among Chileans.

Some elements of the picture will seem surreal to the viewer – for example, the fact that Pinochet demanded to call himself a “count” among his family, or the presence of a strange but faithful Russian servant. According to the archives, the dictator really responded to the “count” – this is a real fact. And instead of the on-screen “scion of Russian immigrants” Fyodor Krasnov, in reality Pinochet actually had an assistant, Miguel Krasnov.

The Count is not a subtle film. Every detail, including its release date – the 50th anniversary of Pinochet becoming President of Chile – is subtext and satire. Every scene exists to convey a message to the viewer,” wrote The Film Magazine critic Martha Lane.

The idea that a dictator is a ruler who literally “eats the hearts of people” is not new and is revealed in the very first minutes of the film. The voice-over says: the vampire Pinochet tasted the blood of workers and does not recommend drinking it, because it is “caustic, with a dog’s scent,” it is “a plebeian bouquet that settles on the lips and palate for weeks.”

