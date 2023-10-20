On Friday, October 20, Apple will release a film by Errol Morris, one of the world’s premier documentarians. This is “The Pigeon Tunnel” – a conversation between Morris and David Cornwell, the intelligence officer and author of the best spy detective stories of the 20th century. He talks about his visit to the USSR, his attitude towards Kim Philby, the principles of recruitment in MI5 and MI6. Izvestia watched the film before its release and found out why the film is considered an Oscar winner.

The conversation was filmed in the fall of 2019, when Cornwell was 88 years old. He died in 2020. For Morris, this biography is an occasion to reflect on the history of the Cold War and the people who fought it. The core of the interview is the writer’s relationship with his father (a fraudster, an arms dealer who served several years in prison) and his intelligence service (in his youth he worked in MI5 and MI6). These two poles are inextricably linked.

“I was at the Soviet embassy, ​​saw Battleship Potemkin six times, and was given vodka,” Cornwell recalls.

The writer’s stories are “pictured” with film fragments. Moreover, sometimes these are real pieces of film adaptations of his novels, and sometimes Morris’s own reconstructions. In addition, thanks to a special system of mirrors, the effect is created that the interlocutor is looking directly into the camera, at the viewer. This is also why experts consider the film a worthy contender for an Oscar.

