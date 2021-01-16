Boca defender Carlos Izquierdoz did not shy away from self-criticism after his team was eliminated by Santos in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. He did so in the run-up to the Maradona Cup final that the team led by Miguel Russo will play this Sunday against Banfield, at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium.

“We are in pain, hurt by what happened, but we want to win,” Izquierdoz warned, making it clear that they cannot get caught in the bad game they played at Villa Belmiro.

And he added: “The main objective was the Libertadores. We were in debt, we did not meet the objective and we will have time to analyze that after tomorrow’s game.”

In that sense, the defender lamented the team’s malfunction and assumed that Boca had “a bad day.” And he made it clear that Sunday’s duel against Banfield can serve as a rematch to show that the team is committed to the cause, although he avoided giving details on what they spoke after the tough defeat in Brazil.

“It hurts us because we had illusions, we knew we could reach the final. But that’s it. We had a bad day, we were left out and we want people to feel represented in us tomorrow. We know that they are angry with us and we are going to put our brains on . We have the same feeling as people, my colleagues want the same as me. Tomorrow we have to show it, “he said.

And he completed: “What we talk about with the group are things that remain internally. The best we can do is play football well tomorrow and represent the people, who accompany us and trust us. Words are blown away. We have been working with Miguel for a year and 15 days, more or less. We became champions of a tournament and reached the semifinals of Libertadores for the third consecutive year … They are not easy things. We were left out and it hurt, it was not what we expected. “

On the other hand, he warned that Banfield is “a great rival” and that Boca will have to “rediscover” his best version.

“We are going to face a great rival and we are going to have to do things very well to obtain the result we want. Just as they have that desire, so do we. We hope it will be a great match and that the best one wins,” he emphasized.

And he immediately made a small analysis of the team led by Javier Sanguinetti. “We have seen Banfield throughout the tournament, we know what his strengths and weaknesses are. There is no excuse for the days, it is a final and we have to play with everything. We congratulate them for the instance where they are but we want to win “, he highlighted.

And he added: “I imagine an even game, played. Banfield has been doing things well, they have a way of playing marked with explosive players at the top and direct attacks. We become strong in the transitions, there will be vertigo and the game will be beautiful. match”.

Izquierdoz, with a past in Lanús, also said that his old friends of the classic rival of the Drill asked him for a little help to avoid an Olympic round in green and white. “I received some messages from friends of Lanús, wishing me luck and asking us to win,” he concluded.

SAN JUAN. SPECIAL DELIVERY

