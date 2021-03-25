The fight between Carlos Izquierdoz and Frank Fabra in the middle of the defeat between Boca and Talleres by 2-1 in the Professional League Cup became a trend on social networks and was the axis of conversation in the heated debates on television programs .

Is that the pale image of Miguel Ángel Russo’s team against the Cordobeses seemed to have been forgotten and all the controversy had derived in the hours after discussing possible internal conflicts between the squad.

However, the central defender took advantage of the victory against Defensores de Belgrano for the Argentine Cup to clarify what happened last weekend.

After the controversy, Izquierdoz published a photo with Fabra.

“Frank is a spectacular, honest, charismatic kid, he has a lot of values. It was a mistake of both of us, I led him to react that way around there, it is not the ideal behavior,” he said in a brief talk with the broadcast. of Radio Rivadavia.

In addition, he sentenced: “It was something that happened quickly. There was too much talk, we are in Boca, we lost and everything was magnified much more. That is why we took the photo together so that everyone can see that everything is fine. Boca is what sells the most“.

The Colombian shared the story and added a good vibes message.

And he added: “You turn on the television and 75% of the programs talk about Boca. Today in our society it seems that problems sell more. It happens that there are many people watching and they eat the story. We want the people of Boca to be calm that the Boca squad is united. “

Although there was no type of sanction for both players from both the leadership and the coaching staff (the two players entered the second half against Defensores), the president of the institution, Jorge Amor Ameal, confirmed that they will analyze the case internally to prevent it from happening again.

“Boca is going to create a commission to study this problem. The two embraced appeared in the networks and that is Boca. The other thing is to create other themes “, he pointed out about the case.