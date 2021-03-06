The XIV Regional Assembly of IU-Greens endorsed the candidacy headed by the current regional coordinator of the left wing formation José Luís Álvarez-Castellanos Rubio with a support of 91.14% and established the strategic lines of work for the next four years. Among them are mainly:

The commitment to a recovery from the economic and social crisis that the Region suffers, focused on the transformation of the productive model, the reinforcement of the public sector, the environmental recovery and the improvement of wages and working conditions as essential tools to guarantee the fair distribution of wealth.

The bet on the ddeveloping a policy of alliances within the space of the transforming left that allow building a space of unity of political action that can reinforce both a greater institutional presence and advance in social mobilization

The internal reinforcement IU-Verdes as a political organization that allows us to work for the change that the region needs in a more effective way.

During the Assembly, numerous representatives of social groups, unions and associations of the Region of Murcia participated, among them the deputy of United Podemos and Regional Coordinator of Podemos of the Region of Murcia Javier Sánchez Serna, who prioritized the joint work of both organizations for the Constitution of United We Can Region of Murcia.

The Federal Coordinator of the United Left and Minister of Consumption Alberto Garzón also participated in the Assembly, who highlighted in his speech that “we can only get out of the crisis resulting from Covid-19 with a left-wing government that puts the BOE at the service of the citizenry ». He also highlighted “the need for the existence of a political project like the United Left more than ever.”