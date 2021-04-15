The investigator Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, in collaboration with scientists from the UCAM, has managed to create Macaque embryos incorporating reprogrammed human-derived pluripotent stem cells in an experimental advance of enormous future for regenerative medicine, whose main objective is to obtain human organs susceptible to transplantation in animals, mainly in pigs.

The results obtained on cellular communication, published this Thursday in the scientific journal ‘Cell’, represent a huge advancement for the knowledge of early human development, the appearance and evolution of serious diseases, aging, organ transplantation or the analysis of new therapies.

The ability to grow cells of one species within an organism of a different species offers scientists a very powerful tool for research and medicine. It is an approach that could improve our understanding of the early stages of human development, the appearance and progression of diseases or aging, as well as serving as innovative platforms for the analysis of drugs or addressing the urgent need to generate human organs for transplantation. However, developing such capabilities remains a great challenge.

The team of researchers led by Juan Carlos Izpisua, Professor of Developmental Biology at UCAM and professor at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, has made significant progress towards this goal, by demonstrating a new integration of human cells in embryos of another animal species. This new study, published in the journal Cell, based on previous work by Dr. Izpisua’s research team, goes one step further in the generation of chimeric organisms (organisms that contain cells from two or more species). “These chimeric approaches can be really very helpful in advancing biomedical research not only in the early, but also the later stages of life,” said Dr. Izpisua.

The World Health Organization estimated that the 130,000 organ transplants performed each year represent only the 10% of the existing need. The research team led by Dr. Izpisua believed that the growth of human cells in pig embryos, whose organ size, physiology and anatomy are similar to those of humans, would serve to alleviate this problem. In 2017, he published a pioneering article in this field in the journal Cell, where he described how human cells were integrated into pig embryos in the early stages of development, which marked the first step towards the production of transplantable human organs using large animals. However, the contribution of human cells to the development of the pig embryo was quite low, which could be due to the long evolutionary distance (90 million years) between the two species. On the other hand, when the experiment was carried out between evolutionarily closer animals such as rats and mice, functional organs were generated in each other, with the capacity to be transplanted.

These results made Dr. Izpisua set out to investigate the integration of human cells into a phylogenetically closer species, the macaques. Yes OK these types of human-macaque chimeras would not be used for human organ transplantswould reveal invaluable information about how human cells develop and integrate, and how cells of different species communicate with each other. Izpisua compares the process of integration and communication between cells of two different species with communication between two people in different languages: between human and pig cells, communication would be similar to being understood in Spanish and Chinese, while between human and macaque cells it would be how to communicate in Spanish and Italian. By better understanding the molecular pathways of communication involved in this interspecies (human-macaque), researchers could improve the integration of human cells into more suitable hosts, such as pigs, which could be used both in regenerative medicine and to better understand the process of development and aging.

In the study published by the journal Cell, the researchers labeled reprogrammed human pluripotent stem cells hiPCs (cells that are capable of becoming all cell types in the body) with a fluorescent protein, and inserted these labeled cells into macaque embryos. at the laboratory. The development of this study was possible thanks to the technology published last year by Dr. Izpisua’s team in collaboration with Weizhi Ji of the Kunming University of Science and Technology in Yunnan, China (also a collaborator in this new work) that allowed Monkey embryos remain alive and grow in the laboratory, outside of the mother’s body, for an extended period of time.

In the current job, the experiment ended 19 days after the injection of the human cells And, through immunofluorescence studies, the researchers observed that human stem cells survived and integrated into the macaque embryo with better relative efficiency than in previous experiments carried out in pigs. To identify the molecular communication pathways between the cells of the two species in the current study, the transcriptome of the generated chimera was analyzed, or what is the same, a reading was made of which genes and which molecules were active. They observed that the cells of the chimeras had different transcriptomic profiles than the controls and detected that several communication pathways had been activated.

Once this molecular communication is better understood, the chimeric structures could allow researchers to gain unprecedented insight into the early stages of human embryonic development. Furthermore, this approach could be used to generate human organs for transplantation in host species more evolutionarily distant from humans, such as the pig, which is more suitable for various reasons: social, economic and ethical, among others.

They are part of the research team the PhDs from UCAM, the institution that finances the project, Llanos Martínez and Estrella Núñez, Vice-Rector for Research, who pointed out that this project, once again in pigs, is now being resumed in Spain. On the other hand, these organisms constitute a new platform to study how certain diseases such as cancer arise. For example, genes associated with certain types of cancer could be engineered into a human cell that is inserted into a chimeric model. Observing the progression of the disease in this model could reveal more applicable results than those now obtained in typical animal models, in which the disease may follow a different course. These chimeric models of disease could also be used to test the efficacy of drugs in humans.

Another avenue of research in which chimerism could offer unique insights is aging. «We do not know if all organs age at the same rate, or if perhaps, one organ drives the aging of all the others and acts as a process switch. Using chimerism to grow, for example, the organ of a common rat into a longer-lived species such as the naked mole rat, we could investigate which organs may be key to aging and which signals are involved in its survival. ‘ noted Dr. Izpisua.

As a leading expert in the field of chimera research, Izpisua has consulted all relevant regulatory bodies, as well as independent bioethicists, to ensure that the work complies with all legal and ethical standards in force.

“We believe that the way in which these studies are carried out, with the utmost rigor in ethical considerations and in close coordination with regulatory agencies, is as important as the relevance of the results obtained for health and research,” added the Dr. Izpisua. “Ultimately, we conduct these studies to understand and improve human health.” Hereinafter, Izpisua plans to study molecular pathways in more detail that have been identified as involved in interspecies communication and, from there, determine which ones are essential for the success of this process.