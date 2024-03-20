Membership will be on March 26th and will be attended by former president Jair Bolsonaro; party will have 13 senators

The senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) will join the PL (Liberal Party) on March 26, at 7pm (Brasília time), at Minas Tênis Clube, in Brasília. The event will be attended by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With the arrival of the congressman, the PL will have 13 senators, 2 less than the PSD, which has 15 congressmen and is the largest group in the House.

To the Power360, Izalci said one of his strategies when changing parties is to try to make a candidacy for the government of the Federal District in 2026 possible through PL. At the moment, Bolsonaro's acronym is the government's support base Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), which already has a candidate for succession: the vice-governor Celina Leão (PP).

With Izalci's departure, the PSDB will be left with just 1 name in the Senate: Plínio Valério (AM), which is also coveted by other parties and could leave the acronym. Because they have a majority mandate, senators can change parties whenever they want. Deputies, as they have a proportional mandate, can only migrate during party windows or with just cause.

In recent years, the PSDB has been losing muscle in Brazilian politics. The party, which until 2014 was a protagonist in the opposition to the PT, did not even have a candidate in the 2022 elections. It elected only 3 governors: Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul), Raquel Lyra (Pernambuco) and Eduardo Riedel (Mato Grosso do Sul).

In 2021, the party lost one of its strongest names: Geraldo Alckmin. The current vice-president of the Republic, now affiliated with the PSB, was with the PSDB for 33 years and governed the State of São Paulo 4 times under the acronym.

In Congress, the party is also in a delicate moment. In 1998, when the country was led by Fernando Henrique Cardoso, the PSDB had the 2nd largest elected bench, with 99 federal deputies. Today, it only has 13 deputies in exercise.

In the Senate, the situation is even worse for the toucans. At the beginning of 2023, the bench was already small and consisted of only 4 senators. With the departure of Mara Gabrilli (now in the PSD) and Alessandro Vieira (who went to the MDB), in addition to Izalci, the acronym will only have 1 representative in the Upper House.

Last year, by losing 2 senators, the PSDB had already lost the right to have a Leadership office, which had been occupied by the party since 1989 and is located in a privileged place in the Blue Room of the Senate, very close to the Upper House plenary. . Now only Plínio Valério remains in the party. If he leaves, the party will be left without representatives in the Senate.

As shown by the Power360, from October 2004 to October 2023, the PSDB lost 521 city halls. Cidadania (ex-PPS and ex-PCB), with which it formed a federation in the Chamber, is also among those that shrank the most (234 fewer mayors).

In 2022, the party lost the government of São Paulo, which was its biggest stronghold. The then governor Rodrigo Garcia did not even go to the 2nd round of the election. Last week, Garcia announced his departure from the party. The PSDB is experiencing a crisis in the capital of São Paulo over its support for the re-election of Ricardo Nunes (MDB).