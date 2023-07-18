The beautiful Brazilian supermodel, girlfriend of the German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, has published on her Instagram account a series of hot shots in Mykonos…

The Brazilian supermodel, Izabel Goulart, is spending her holidays in Mykonos with her boyfriend Kevin Trapp, goalkeeper of Eintracht Frankfurt. Goulart, very popular and appreciated on social networks, has posted some “hot” shots on the beautiful Greek island…

Izabel Goulart to scream: “Daisy dreams”

The beautiful Brazilian supermodel, Izabel Goulart, is literally setting social media ablaze. On her Instagram account of her, which has 4.5 million followers, the splendid companion of the German goalkeeper Trapp, has published four new stunning photos.

A blue bikini with two daisies on display. In short, seeing is believing. Goulart left little room for the imagination, so much so that she wrote in the caption of the post: “Daisy dreams“, “Daisy dreams“, with the flag of Greece next to it. Fans completely crazy. Even boyfriend Trapp commented: “My God“. See also Thauvin closer to leaving Tigres

July 16, 2023 (change July 17, 2023 | 20:48)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Izabel #Goulart #fans #dream #shots #Mykonos #breathtaking