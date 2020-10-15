DubaiShikhar Dhawan, who is leading the team after the injury of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer Injury, said that he is feeling pain and will know about this injury on Thursday. . Iyer dived (Iyer Injury Cause) to stop Ben Stokes’ shot on the last ball of the fifth over during the Rajasthan Royals batting, and saved three runs for the team but during this time his shoulder was hurt ( Shreyas Iyer Shoulder Injury). He went off the field and Dhawan captain Delhi Capitals took over the captaincy.At the award ceremony after the match, Dhawan said, ‘Shreyas is feeling pain. We will come to know about the injury on Thursday (Shreyas Iyer Injury Update). The good thing is that there is movement in his shoulder.

After scoring 161 for seven in this match, Delhi registered a thrilling win of 13 runs, stopping Rajasthan Royals for 148 runs. Dhawan said that we had the idea that Rajasthan Royals don’t have depth in batting, so we had a good chance. He said, ‘We were confident of our team’s victory. We knew there was not much depth in his batting. We knew that by settling their top order early, they can hold on to the match.

He praised the man of the match Anrich Nortje and the first match-playing fast bowler Tushar Deshpande, saying, ‘We have experienced bowlers. Enrich is a great fast bowler. Tusshar also bowled smartly. Nortje took two wickets for 33 runs in four overs while Deshpande took two wickets for 37 runs. Nortje bowled at a speed of 155–156 km during this period.

South African fast bowler Nortje said, ‘I don’t know that I have bowled at a speed of 156 km. It’s nice to hear that. I was trying to target the stumps while bowling fast. He said, ‘We have good coaches. It was great working with Kagiso Rabada and other fast bowlers.

Rajasthan captain Steven Smith described the defeat as disappointing and said that the team could not take advantage of a good start. He said, ‘It was disappointing. The pitch was good but we could not take advantage of the good starts from Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Stokes and Sanju Samson also shared a good partnership but we lost a lot of wickets.

He said, ‘On such slow pitches it is difficult to score in the last. A batsman should have scored around 60 runs and should have played till the end.