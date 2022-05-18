The luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen created a special edition of one of its models honoring the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.

The Pilot’s Watch model, originally conceived in the 1930s for aviators, is made of lightweight titanium and is water resistant to 10 BAR, has a case height of 14.5mm and a diameter of 41mm.

The IWC Pilot’s Watch is one of the most celebrated and stylish watches in the history of watchmaking and represents luxury in a more informal way.

There are two straps that can be quickly changed on the new model. One made of calfskin fabric in black and the other made of rubber in the green tone characteristic of the Formula 1 team.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team”, inclusive, will be used by the team.

The watch is available on the IWC website for a price of 8,100 Swiss francs. On the brand’s Brazilian platform, the interested party must register to be informed when the model is available.