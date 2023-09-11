Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of the watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen, is the new protagonist of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’s award-winning Smart Minds campaign.

DKeeping an eye on current events, the FAZ in your hand and a clever head in the air: the 99th motif of the award-winning FAZ campaign “There is always a clever head behind it” shows Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of the watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen. The entrepreneur was in charge of the architectural design of the IWC Schaffhausen production facility and later moved into the company’s management. In 2017 he took over the management of the traditional Swiss brand.

For the motif, the 45-year-old sat on the obelisk of the almost nine meter high sundial in the Hohewald dump in the Ruhr area and had himself photographed there. True to the campaign idea, he hides his face behind the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The shadow cast by the horizontal sundial shows the local time and date based on the position of the sun. This type of time determination follows pre-Christian models and is therefore itself timeless. At around 3000 m2 In terms of area, it is the largest clock that Grainger-Herr has ever come into contact with.

With the motif, the FAZ campaign not only honors Christoph Grainger-Herr as a clever mind and entrepreneur with a pioneering spirit, but also focuses on the place of photography itself. The motif brings together quality, precision and current events, but also timelessness and tradition – attributes that the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also stands for.

The campaign “There’s always a smart head behind it” has been photographically addressing social issues and events since 1995. Over 90 outstanding personalities from politics, business and society have already signed up for the series