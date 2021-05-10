W.he would have thought so – a household with two people and EUR 62,000 gross per year belongs to the top third in Germany. He pays an average of 4684 euros in income tax per adult. How does this household compare to others? 70 percent of households earn as much or less. Together they represent around 21 percent of total income tax including the solidarity surcharge. Everyone with their earnings above that takes care of the rest of the volume, i.e. 30 percent for 79 percent.

If you want to know where you stand with your income and tax burden in comparison to the rest of the population, you will find an interactive graphic below that the employer-related Institute of German Economy developed on behalf of the New Social Market Economy initiative. A 2-person household with 96,000 euros therefore belongs to the 90th percent of the population (only 10 percent have more) and pays an average of 10,503 euros in income tax per adult. The upper tenth of the income distribution accounts for around half of income tax receipts.

The stated values ​​relate to 2019. The graphic has more years on offer. A look back shows an interesting development, even if the starting point and the end of the observation are similar. The household mentioned at the beginning can certainly be counted as part of the middle class. If you now look at what the bottom 70 percent and what the top 30 percent contribute to the revenue, it becomes clear that the situation in 1998 was not much different than it was last time: some represent 20.7 percent of income tax revenue, the others 79 , 3 percent.

The burden on the lower income group is increasing again

A lot has happened in between. The red-green government elected in 1998 severely cut the tax rate several times up to 2005 – at the bottom, but also at the top. The top tax rate fell from 53 percent to 42 percent, the initial tax rate from 25.9 percent to 15 percent. The surprising effect: the relieving effect was apparently greater at the bottom than at the top: the bottom 70 percent only contributed 17.3 percent of income tax in 2007, the top 82.7 percent. A tax surcharge of 3 percentage points has been levied for extremely high incomes since 2007, but the strong lower rates in the lower range were probably more important.







In 2009, the basic tax rate was even reduced to 14 percent. After that there were only technical adjustments. The basic tax allowance was adapted to the rising costs of covering the subsistence level in accordance with the requirements of the Federal Constitutional Court. For a few years now, currency devaluation has also been taken into account. The basic tariff values ​​are shifted accordingly. The increase in wages to compensate for inflation has not increased the tax burden since then. But the higher real wages, which are possible in a growing economy and enforce strong unions, meant that even middle incomes gradually came under an ever higher tax burden. This is ensured by the progressive tax rate.

Because there has not been a major correction in him for more than ten years, the burden on the lower income group is growing again. In 2010, 70 percent again contributed 17.9 percent to the volume, four years later it was already 18.4 percent and in 2019 the aforementioned 21 percent. Conversely, the proportion of the top 30 percent fell.

This is how the researchers calculated

The economists at the Institute for the German Economy in Cologne have done a lot to make the different types of households comparable. For example, they determined the so-called needs-weighted income from the gross income, the number of adults and children in the household. The first adult has a factor of 1, each additional household member over 14 years of age has a factor of 0.5, and children under 14 years of age have a factor of 0.3. “This takes into account that children need less money than adults and that life is cheaper in some areas when several people live together,” says the rationale. Then the total gross household income is divided by the needs-weighted number of household members.

In a second step, the economists ranked all households in Germany according to the level of this income from poor to rich and divided them into 100 groups of equal size. The 1st percent is the poorest income group, the 100th percent the richest. With this procedure, a couple without children only has to have around 70 percent of the income of a couple with 2 small children in order to belong statistically to the same income group, according to the explanations.

The gross annual household income includes the income of all household members before deduction of social security contributions and direct taxes such as income tax. The Cologne scientists include wages, income from self-employed work, entrepreneurial income, interest, dividends, rental income, pensions, but also state transfer payments such as unemployment benefit and child benefit.