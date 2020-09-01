W.hen the gap between rich and poor is lamented in Germany, the focus is usually on income distribution. Those who have less than 60 percent of the median income are at risk of poverty; those who have more than two and a half times the median income are rich for statisticians. In this country, however, the distribution of wealth is much more unequal than income – which fuels the demands of the left-wing parties for stricter wealth taxation.

But the one-sided focus on income or on assets results in a distorted picture, as a study by the employer-related Institute of the German Economy (IW) shows. After all, it is not uncommon for low incomes to go hand in hand with considerable wealth, so that viewed as a whole such households are by no means short of money. For a realistic measurement of prosperity, one must therefore combine both factors, argue the IW economists.

As the corresponding calculations show, fewer people are at risk of poverty in Germany than the pure income statistics suggest. In the case of older people in particular, the inclusion of assets often brightens the financial situation considerably.

It is precisely the seniors who have accumulated savings over the course of their lives and often have real estate and shares. If wealth is also taken into account in addition to income, according to the study, people who are 65 years of age and over are at the top of the wealth scale with an average of 3574 euros per month.

If, on the other hand, you only take the disposable income, this age group slides down significantly at 2066 euros per month. Then not only the highest income age cohort of 50 to 64 year olds with 2569 euros per month is ahead of the older ones, but also the 25 to 49 year olds, who have an average monthly net income of 2114 euros.

For the youngest group, which includes everyone under 25, wealth does not yet play a major role. That is why the low average income of 1865 euros is only slightly increased by including the assets.

Three percent of pensioners depend on basic security

The noticeable age component in the distribution of assets in society has so far not played a role in the local pension debate. Rather, income data alone usually serve as an indicator of increasing poverty in old age.

According to data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), the proportion of older people who have less than 60 percent of the median income at their disposal rose to 18.2 percent in 2018. In 2006 the rate was significantly lower at 12.5 percent.

For the party of the left, but also for social associations and unions, the development is the convincing argument that the lowering of the pension level in the course of the Riester reforms should be reversed after the turn of the millennium.

However, if the concept of poverty is defined more narrowly and only includes those who are affected by material deprivation, i.e. who cannot afford major purchases such as a washing machine or a trip, the local senior citizens are still very rarely affected.

The Federal Statistical Office recently found such social deprivation in 2.4 percent of people over 65 years of age. The proportion is significantly higher in all other age groups, especially among children and adolescents.

The same applies to the dependency on state welfare benefits. Only 3.2 percent of the elderly are dependent on basic social security. In the general population, this proportion is much higher at almost nine percent.

For basic security in old age, the social welfare offices not only check the household income, but also the financial situation. And apart from a protective asset, your own funds must first be used up before the state steps in.

It is different with the new one Basic pension, which was decided by the grand coalition after a long dispute in the summer and is to be paid out from the coming year. Anyone who has at least 33 years of contributions and is still only entitled to a mini pension will receive an increase in future.

Pensioners’ incomes are not under pressure

The coalition agreement originally provided for a means test. In the end, however, the SPD succeeded in taking into account partner income, but not assets. Employers and economists also complain that the basic pension largely bypasses the problem of old-age poverty.

On the one hand, people who are not in need receive the benefit. On the other hand, the self-employed, the disabled and the long-term unemployed in old age in particular have a higher risk of poverty. However, these groups are not entitled to the new basic pension.

In the corona crisis, many people have existential fears, especially since the economic slump is unprecedented and rising unemployment and a wave of bankruptcies threaten. While the income of the working population is under severe pressure, this is not the case for pensions.

In view of the sums that the state spends on rescue measures and social cushioning, the question of distribution is increasingly hotly debated. It is often said that “the strong shoulders” should bear as large a part of the foreseeable financial burden as possible.

The IW study indicates that significantly more people can be classified as wealthy than would be assumed based on income data alone. If you consider assets and income together, then not only 3.3 percent of the population, but 9.2 percent can be classified as relatively rich, i.e. they have at least two and a half times as much as the median income.

A third belong to the upper middle class

The upper middle class (150 to 250 percent of the median) also grows significantly in the changed view. At 31.5 percent, a third of the population can consider themselves to be well positioned financially. According to the conventional definition of income, it would only be 19.8 percent.

The IW calculations are based on data from the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP) of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW). In order to combine income and assets into a single monthly value, the researchers have arithmetically divided the existing assets into a regular, monthly payment until the statistically expected end of life.

Neither the savings from owner-occupied residential property nor any capital income are included in income, since both also represent part of the assets and would otherwise be valued twice.

The changed picture provides considerable fuel for the distribution debate. Because while, according to the usual income analysis, only 17 percent of the rich are of retirement age, the rate for the inclusion of assets skyrockets to 45 percent and is thus higher than in any other age group.