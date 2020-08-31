NNo one would seriously claim that Neutraubling is the center of the world. Landau an der Isar, Hallenberg-Hesborn in the Sauerland or Balingen in the Zollernalb district are also out of the question for this title.

But these places and many more in Germany have one thing in common: As the headquarters of flourishing family businesses, they sometimes achieve economic data that many cities could envy.

In regions with an above-average share of family businesses – often secret world market champions in their field – the structural problems of rural regions are often smaller than elsewhere.

This is shown by a study by the Cologne Institute for the German Economy (IW) on behalf of the Family Businesses Foundation. It has set itself the goal of “educating people about the particularities of family businesses”.

Last year it became clear that from the point of view of many a medium-sized company this could be absolutely necessary. At that time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) criticized in a sensational analysis that of all things the otherwise highly praised middle class was increasing inequality in Germany.

Family businesses are also jointly responsible. The IMF economists criticized that they put a large part of the generated assets, while only a relatively small group was involved – and also referred to the in their view insufficient market capitalization of these companies.

Growing prosperity in rural regions

The Association of Family Businesses spoke of an “almost negligently interpreted attribution”. The IMF only looks at the situation from a macroeconomic perspective, but has not understood the difference between private financial assets and reinvested capital.

The current study by the Cologne IW is now countering this and lists in detail numerous examples of success from medium-sized businesses that provide jobs and prosperity, especially in rural regions.

These include, for example, the scale manufacturer Bizerba, which controls its company empire with 4100 employees in 120 countries from Balingen. Or the auto supplier Borbet, which in Hallenberg-Hesborn produces aluminum rims and light alloy wheels for almost all car brands from Lada to Rolls-Royce with 4600 employees.

According to the IW experts, they all have in common that, as a family-run company, they have a positive influence on their region. In their study, the economists examined how 215 rural districts fare in terms of population development, innovation, prosperity, unemployment, training and local finances. In their analysis, the researchers concentrate on larger family businesses with 50 or more employees and on certain industries.

According to the study, districts with a high proportion of family businesses are economically better off than districts with very few such companies. For example, the unemployment rate in districts with a high proportion of family businesses is significantly lower at 2.8 percent and the employment growth of 21 percent over the last decade is significantly higher than in those districts in which only a few or no family businesses are based.

The analysis confirms the contribution made by family businesses to “that people outside the metropolises can live well,” says Foundation Board Member Rainer Kirchdörfer.

Clear response to criticism from the IMF

But it is not only the study by the Cologne-based institute, which is close to business, that contributes to a positive image of this form of ownership. According to an analysis by the Technical University of Munich from last year, companies in which the founding family continues to exert an important influence earn above average well.

For them, the operating result in relation to the balance sheet total reached a value of four percent, almost twice as much as with the other companies, calculated the TU researchers.

The good profitability, in turn, is likely to be the basis for the positive influence on the economic structure in the regions, which is also suggested by the current IW study. “Family businesses are a decisive factor in creating equal living conditions in town and country,” is how the Family Business Foundation summarizes the results.

The conclusion reads like an antithesis to the IMF report from last year. “Equal living conditions in Germany can only exist with strong family businesses,” says Kirchdörfer.

The analysis also shows that an attractive labor market can definitely stop the rural exodus. In regions with a high proportion of family businesses, the population increased by an average of two percent between 2008 and 2018, while it fell by 2.6 in regions with a low proportion of families.

The Bavarian district of Erding recorded the highest growth, with a population of eleven percent. In contrast, the population shrank most in the Mansfeld-Südharz district in Saxony-Anhalt, where only a few such companies are located.

Positive effect on employment and public debt

According to the study, the comparatively high and stable employment in counties with many family businesses also has an impact on private and public prosperity. In regions with numerous family businesses, the gross domestic product per capita reached an average of 33,200 euros compared to almost 28,500 euros in districts that hardly have any family businesses.

At the same time, the public sector debt in regions that are heavily characterized by family businesses is eleven percent lower than where there are few such companies.

The state-owned KfW Bank also regularly highlights the positive effects of SMEs as the “engine of the German economy” in its SME Monitor. The large number of small and medium-sized companies – many of which are family-run – have been a strong job engine in Germany for many years.

Most recently, the proportion of people in work that small and medium-sized enterprises combine to be at 70.3 percent: “Never before have so many people had their jobs in medium-sized companies as in recent years.”

And even the British “Economist” – otherwise not suspect of excessive adulation for Germany – already highlighted the blessings of a strong middle class in a report last year.

Unlike in France, for example, the rural regions in Germany do not feel marginalized – also because at least two thirds of the so-called “hidden champions” from medium-sized companies are located in cities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants. For the British magazine this is an important reason why there have been no yellow vest protests in this country, unlike in France, to this day.