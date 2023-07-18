Dhe director of the German Economic Institute (IW), Michael Hüther, wants to counteract the shortage of skilled workers with longer working hours. “We have to work more again – like Switzerland is doing,” said the IW boss of the “Rheinische Post”. There, but also in Sweden, a full-time employee would work almost 300 hours more per year than in Germany.

“We need an increase in individual working hours per year, not the unrealistic dream of a four-day week. This can go through the weekly working hours or other vacation arrangements, which can be communicated in times of greater autonomy in terms of working time and place of work,” the economist continued.

According to the report, Hüther expects upheavals in the economy if the shortage of skilled workers is not remedied.

“We have to make better use of the employment potential in order to make the transition to a climate-neutral economy with a smaller population. Without the increase in working hours, growth rates of 0.5 to 0.75 percent would at best be possible in the next few years. And inflation would be three to three and a half percent for years.”