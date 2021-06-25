With the establishment of the new electricity bill, which incorporates three time sections in which the price of consumption changes, the amount of the electrical good has varied considerably. But not only the time at which we consume electricity influences the price of the final bill, it also does VAT or IVPEE. What is the difference between these two taxes?

As the journalist explains Jorge Murcia in The Mail, the price of light depends on the contracted power, kilowatts consumed and taxes on electricity, VAT and IVPEE. This article explains the last two and their differences.

Value added tax (VAT)

21% VAT is applied on the contracted power, the energy consumed, the tax on electricity and the rental of metering equipment, also known as counters. The VAT on the electricity bill is also applied on another tax, that of electricity.

Despite the fact that the VAT on electricity has generated some controversy, on June 24 the Council of Ministers approved a Royal Decree-law to lower the electricity bill of consumers, that would reduce VAT from 21% to 10% until December 31, 2021 to consumers who have contracted a power of less than 10 kW, “provided that the arithmetic average price of the wholesale electricity market corresponding to the month prior to the last day of the billing period has exceeded 45 euros per MWh”, Says a government statement.

This VAT reduction will also be enjoyed by severe vulnerable consumers and at risk of social exclusion, regardless of the contracted power or the market price.

According to the statement, this reduction will reduce the bill to 27.7 million homes, the self-employed and companies and the 10% VAT rate will be applied “to 72.5% of electricity supply contracts for companies and businesses.” In addition, the reform ensures that total savings, until December 31, will reach 857.5 million euros.

Tax on the Value of Electric Power Production (IVPEE)

This tax does not directly affect the consumer, but to the power plants, to the production of electricity. IVPEE gravels with 7% to electricity generation. This tax indirectly affects the price that consumers pay for the energy consumed. But this tax seems to be no longer a problem: it goes from 7% to 0%.

This has been explained by the Government through the previously mentioned statement. This tax it is suspended between the months of July and September. According to the statement, the reduction of VAT to 10% will mean a saving of 6 euros per month, while the suspension of the IVPEE it will lower the household bill from 2% to 3%, from 3% to 6% for SMEs and around 6% for large industry.

“The suspension of the tax will imply a reduction in the collection of about 400 million”, indicates the statement, which ensures that the reduction of both taxes it will mean a 12% saving on a home bill.