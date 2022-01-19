Ivorians and Algerians come to this meeting of the last match of the group stage living two very different realities. Riyad Mahrez’s men have not yet achieved any victory, nor have they scored a single goal. As bottom of the group they would need a victory and a miracle to advance to the next round. On the other hand, the ivory elephants lead the group, and a tie would be enough for them to pass groups.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is the Ivory Coast vs Algeria? The match will be played at Japoma Stadium, with a capacity of 50,000 spectators
When and what time is the Ivory Coast vs Algeria? The match is on Thursday, January 20 at 5:00 p.m. in Spain (10:00 a.m. in Mexico and 12:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
In which country and city will the Ivory Coast vs Algeria take place? Douala (Cameroon)
What was the last result between Ivory Coast vs Algeria?
Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria
It was in the quarterfinals of the last African Cup of Nations. Finally, the Algerian team won in the penalty shootout.
Where can I watch the match between Ivory Coast vs Algeria?
In Spain it will not be broadcast on television. It can be followed by Confederation of African Football YouTube channel. Yes, it can be followed in Spanish through ESPN, which will offer it for South America. In addition, it can be followed via streaming on the STAR+ app
ALGERIA
They haven’t managed to win a single match yet, despite the fact that they have played against the two “Cinderellas” of this group E. A couple of days ago there was one of the great surprises of this Africa Cup, when Equatorial Guinea managed to overcome by 1- 0 to Algeria. None of their great footballers is offering the level that is expected of them, and it is that neither Bennacer, nor Mahrez, nor Mandi, nor Benrahma, nor Brahimi are reaching the level that is required of them due to their quality.
IVORY COAST
Ivory Coast also comes from losing points against a selection that a priori is much inferior: Sierra Leone. In any case, the renowned footballers that make up this national team are enough for the Ivory Coast team to have accumulated four points out of six disputed by now.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Algeria: M´bolhi, Atal, Mandi, Tahrat, Bensebaini, Bennacer, Bendebka, Mahrez, Belaili, Brahimi and Benrahma.
Ivory Coast: Sangaré, Aurier, Bailly, Deli, Konan, Seri, Sangaré, Kessié, Zaha, Pepé and Haller.
FORECAST 90min
Algeria 0-2 Ivory Coast
