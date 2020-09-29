Is the opposition in Côte d’Ivoire working on a common candidacy, beyond the united front that you have displayed against a third mandate of Alassane Ouattara?

Assoa Adou We are not yet at this stage, nor at that of drafting a common program. Our objective is to obtain the organization of fair, free and transparent elections, and the withdrawal of the candidacy of Alassane Ouattara, who violates the Constitution by running for a third term. For us, FPI activists, it is also a question of obtaining the return of Laurent Gbagbo to Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the release of all political prisoners.

You participated in an opposition meeting around the ex-president, Henri Konan Bédié, as well as Zié Koné, a close friend of Guillaume Soro, ex-leader of the rebellion which overthrew Laurent Gbabgo. Do you understand that such an alloy can surprise?

Assoa Adou Yes, of course. But it is the particular historical circumstances that guide this kind of connection. You yourselves in France have known tragic periods, notably during the Second World War, when political adversaries united to face an even greater danger.

Do you assimilate this third term to a form of “constitutional coup”?

Assoa Adou We hope that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will condemn this coup in the same way it condemned the one that occurred in Mali on August 18. Since the announcement of Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy, there have already been more than 30 deaths and nearly 80 additional political prisoners.

What about the fate of political prisoners in your party?

Assoa Adou It should be noted that many FPI activists or sympathizers embellished following the post-electoral crisis of 2010 are still behind bars, and the situation is the same for supporters of Guillaume Soro, since his break with Alassane Ouattara . Their exact number remains difficult to establish, as there are clandestine places of detention.

In your opinion, is Laurent Gbagbo able to return to the Ivorian political scene?

Assoa Adou Physically and intellectually, Laurent Bagbo is doing very well. As for his eventual return, I believe he is more popular in Côte d’Ivoire today than he has ever been. We saw this when we collected the sponsorships essential for submitting his candidacy, including in the northern regions, cradle of the Ivorian rebellion. The fact that Alassane Ouattara is preventing his return to the country means that he is afraid to face him at the polls.

How do you interpret the silence of Emmanuel Macron on the Ivorian electoral process?

Assoa Adou France is not outside the problem. She participated with her soldiers in the dismissal of Laurent Gbagbo and the bombing of his residence. In this context, it is incomprehensible that Paris today claims to observe an attitude of neutrality.

What is your assessment of Alassane Ouattara’s two presidential terms?

Assoa Adou The Ivory Coast has experienced strong economic growth, but which, alas, has not allowed the country to develop. The plundering of resources continues and the social crisis worsens, with a growing external debt. We do not have any more schools or hospitals worthy of the name, university residences and boarding schools have been closed. Is that what we call development?