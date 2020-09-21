It is therefore around the candidacy of the former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bédié that the supporters of Laurent Gbagbo or Guillaume Soro, both prevented from running for the presidential election on October 31, will gather, in order to obtain the departure of Alassane Ouattara, current head of state of Côte d’Ivoire. “Faced with forfeiture, a single watchword: civil disobedience”, thundered Henri Konan Bédié during a meeting organized on September 20 at the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI). At his side sat Assoa Adou, secretary general of the Ivorian Popular Front, the historical formation of Laurent Gbagbo, and Zié Koné, representing the movement Generations and Solidarity Peoples of Guillaume Soro, without forgetting other small political formations.

Yesterday’s irreducible enemies – Guillaume Soro took part in the 2011 overthrow of Laurent Gbagbo by arms – this time around to debunk Alassane Ouattara, whose candidacy for a third term is deemed illegal. The Ivorian Constitutional Council, however, validated, on September 15, the coup of the current Ivorian president, who had sworn a few months ago to want to withdraw to make way for one of his faithful, the former -Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, suddenly died of a heart attack in July.

Impunity organized by justice

To understand this singular union of the Ivorian opposition, we must go back to the post-electoral crisis of 2011. At the time, Laurent Gbagbo and Alassane Ouattara each proclaimed themselves the winner of a contested ballot. But Ouattara, whose “rebel” militias obtained decisive aid from the French army and the United Nations, won the war and had the political support of Guillaume Soro and Henri Konan Bédié, in the name of a tacit agreement: Alassane Ouattara sometimes suggests that he will hand over to the new generation, represented by Guillaume Soro, sometimes that he will pass the torch on to Konan Bédié’s PDCI.

But nothing goes as planned. While organizing impunity for the war crimes committed by the Ouattara camp, the Ivorian justice condemns Laurent Gbagbo in absentia and launches proceedings against Guillaume Soro, de facto making their respective candidacies illegal. No longer remains, as an improbable catalyst for the anti-Ouattara opposition, that of Henri Konan Bédié, 86, ex-protégé of Jacques Chirac and himself overthrown by a coup d’état in 1999. The watchword launched by the latter, the ” civil disobedience “, is inspired by recent protest movements contesting the third term of Alpha Condé in Guinea (see box, opposite) or which resulted in the military coup that overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) in Mali, last month. Opponents of Alassane Ouattara are trying to promote the idea, carried within the Economic Community of West African States by the current President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, that the third terms violate the Constitution remain as reprehensible as military coups.

On this subject, France, main military partner and third trade partner of Côte d’Ivoire (behind China and Nigeria), remains largely silent. Emmanuel Macron contenting himself with affirming, after an interview with Alassane Ouattara on September 4, his attachment to “Principle of not interfering in the domestic policy of countries”. A position that could prove difficult to hold in the coming weeks. Despite the bans on gatherings decreed by the Ivorian authorities until September 30, demonstrations and clashes between supporters of the head of state and his opponents are increasing. The European Union called on Abidjan on Friday to respect “Public freedoms”, “in particular the right for each citizen to demonstrate peacefully”, and to organize “An impartial, transparent, inclusive and fair electoral process”. The stakes are high: in the absence of an authentic policy of reconciliation, promised but never implemented by Alassane Ouattara, all the ingredients of the civil war (2002-2011) are once again united.