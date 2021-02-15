In Côte d’Ivoire, as in the whole of West Africa, more than half of the pupils start secondary school without knowing how to read or write. With a growing demographics, the needs for teachers are enormous. And all actors, whether public, private or associative, are welcome. The Mission laïque française, an association approved by the French Ministries of National Education and Foreign Affairs, has just inaugurated in Abidjan a Professional Development Center (CDP) which is to train over 5,000 teachers from 15 countries in five years. from French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa.

The École normale supérieure de la Côte d’Ivoire only trains 5,000 teachers per year, which is insufficient to meet the needs. Sponsored by the Ivorian Minister of National Education and funded – in part – by the French Development Agency (AFD), this CDP must begin to meet the enormous needs of the education system.

“Given the very close proximity of our school systems, it seemed important to us to create this Professional Development Center“, explains Jean-Christophe Deberre, former director of the Mission laïque française, at the initiative of this project. “another brick in cooperation between France and French-speaking African countries”.

The CDP must train French public education staff in Côte d’Ivoire and the sub-region, as well as those in private education. The Jean-Mermoz international high school in Abidjan, the largest French establishment in the country, houses its premises.

Its goal is to offer initial or continuous training “to nearly 10 000 teachers and students to take up the challenge of teaching quality “, says François Clauzel, director of the CDP. “We want to put an end to an old method of bringing teachers together, giving them theoretical training and sending them back to their class.”, he says, promising follow-up throughout their professional careers through appropriate face-to-face and / or distance learning. But also through a platform connecting the various players in a network.

The Ivorian Minister of Education, Kandia Camara, welcomed the installation of this center during the inaugural ceremony.

“This innovative center comes at the right time to meet pressing needs in terms of pedagogical engineering, initial training and continuous capacity building” Kandia Camara, Ivorian Minister of Education to AFP

The CDP should make it possible to revive the educational system of West African countries, which is increasingly criticized for the poor quality of its actors and its poor governance. “More than half (55%) of students in 15 French-speaking African countries start their education in secondary school without knowing how to write or read”, underlines a recent report from the Educational Systems Analysis Program (PASEC) of the Ministers of Education of Francophone Africa. “These students experience relatively significant learning difficulties (…) in deciphering writing and understanding words”, indicates this report financed in particular by AFD.

“The factor that has the most influence on student success is the teacher. A good teacher is one who will help his students progress very quickly.”, notes Julie Higounet, training engineering manager at the Mission laïque française which is piloting the project.

For Théodore Gnagna Zadi, at the head of a platform which brings together some fifty public and private unions, mostly teachers, Côte d’Ivoire “has started to regress in the quality of teaching: our comrades need this instrument to stop the bleeding and restart the system”.

Created in 1902, the Mission laïque française is an association which promotes the presence of the French language and culture outside France through education. Present in 36 countries, it currently has 60,000 students from kindergarten to high school. It mainly educates local children, but also French children, especially where it provides a public service mission. To do this, it relies on a variety of human resources: French staff seconded from national education or retirees, national staff recruited locally, who make up the majority of teachers.

An identical program is planned in Rabat, Morocco, with the objective of training 2 000 teachers.