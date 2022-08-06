Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara announced on Saturday that he will pardon his predecessor and longtime rival, ex-president Laurent Gbagbo. The decision was made after Ouattara, Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bédié, who served as president of Côte d’Ivoire from 1993 to 1999, had a rare meeting last month. Ouattara would like to reconcile with his predecessors ahead of the 2025 elections.
