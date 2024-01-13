Ivory Coast did not have to work hard to defeat Guinea-Bissau this Saturday, January 13 (2-0) in the opening match of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. Thus, the Elephants take the lead in Group A, waiting of the result of the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea match on Sunday. With information from France 24 special correspondent in Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast did not succumb to the pressure of opening the African Cup of Nations (CAN) at home. Facing a weak Guinea-Bissau in group A, the Elephants won without much risk, thanks to goals from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso (2-0). Enough to consolidate his favorite status.

The most beautiful CAN in history? It is too early to judge this promise from the Ivory Coast, but the opening match laid a good foundation for winning this title. While traffic jams were one of the organization's biggest fears, access to the stadium was relatively smooth, if we set aside the inevitable small blockages created by a crowd of tens of thousands of people heading to the same place.

In a packed Allassane Ouattara stadium, the atmosphere was beautiful. The Ivorians gave voice to each hit played over the sound system. The confidence was there: “Obviously, the Elephants are going to win!” The local fans predicted a defeat for Guinea-Bissau, despite the brave resistance of the only fan of the “Djurtus”.

The opening ceremony was beautiful, highlighting the country's culture, between tradition and modernity. But the fans weren't there for that: they came for the football and were quickly rewarded.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 13, 2024 © Franck Fife, AFP

Seko Fofana lit the first fuse, leaving Ouparine Djoco on the spot with a shot at the entrance of the area (4th, 1-0). Thus the celebration of the first goal of the competition by the Elephants fans began.

However, beware of overconfidence! In the process, the Guinea-Bissau attack failed to surprise the euphoric Ivorians. Fali Candé attempted a cross from the penalty spot. Mama Baldé missed her acrobatic recovery and even asked to collect a penalty, to no avail.

The rest of the first half? Ivory Coast delays and controls its match by letting the pace slow down. The Elephants know that it won't take much for them to break through the “Djurtus” defense again, but they don't force it. In this configuration, Krasso stands out especially (15, 18, 26, 41) but without concluding. As for Seko Fofana, he finds the crossbar on a new hottie (33rd).

Guinea-Bissau still managed to create some chances, but without worrying too much about a well-established Ivorian defense.

At half-time Serge Aurier came on to replace Wilfried Singo. The former Parisian winger recovered his captain's armband in the process. Under his direction, Krasso, who had been gaining momentum throughout the match, finally found the opportunity with a hat shot in the area before losing his balance (58th, 2-0).

Now safe, coach Jean-Louis Gasset rotated his squad. Bamba is replaced by Pépé while Krasso makes way for Konaté. Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana shows that he was not in vain by stopping a shot from Baldé (73).

Apart from the two yellow cards received by N'Dicka and Sangaré, this first match had everything to do with a perfect start for Côte d'Ivoire.

The Elephants will now be able to quietly watch Nigeria play Equatorial Guinea to prepare for their clash against the Super Eagles, which should be crucial for first place in Group A.

Adapted from its French original