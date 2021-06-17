After ten years of absence, former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo returns to his country after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court of committing crimes against humanity and by the green light given by the current Government in the name of “national reconciliation.”

Laurent Gbagbo, 76, was definitively acquitted by international justice and this Thursday he returned to Ivory Coast on a flight from Brussels, where he had lived since the International Criminal Court (ICC) acquitted him of the charges in January 2019, decision later confirmed on appeal on March 31.

Dozens of his followers were waiting for him at the Abidjan airport. The fury at seeing him again was so great that the police had to use tear gas to control the crowd. Hours before Gbagbo’s return, the authorities were present in most of the city, carrying out strict security controls.

The agents dispersed many people throughout the morning of Thursday, before the arrival of the ex-president. According to the Ivorian Minister of Communication, Amadou Coulibaly, these police operations were not “abuse” and he assured that they had learned about the itinerary planned by the Gbagbo delegation thanks to the media.

“He is happy, enthusiastic, and wants to play his part to try to reconcile the Ivorians (…) He needs to speak with his people,” said Habiba Touré, the former president’s lawyer, from Brussels.

For his part, the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Outtara, authorized Gbagbo’s return in the name of “national reconciliation.”

Although he was acquitted in The Hague, Gbagbo has a 20-year prison sentence pending, handed down in November 2019, for embezzlement of funds from the Regional Central Bank. For now, the government has not said whether it intends to enforce the verdict.

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo celebrate his return on the streets of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. June 17, 2021. © John Wessels / AFP

A return that looks towards a “national reconciliation”

Laurent Gbagbo was president of Côte d’Ivoire from 2000 to 2011. These were turbulent years for the founder of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPM) party, as the country split in two after an Army mutiny in 2002 that ended in a civil war.

On April 11, 2011, Laurent Gbagbo was arrested in Abidjan, after refusing to accept the victory of his opponent, Alassane Outtara, in the 2010 presidential elections.

His refusal to admit defeat caused a serious crisis in the Ivory Coast. The violent clashes in the streets left nearly 3,000 dead.

After being detained, he was transferred to the ICC headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands, where he was finally acquitted after a long process that lasted a decade.

Je souhaite une bonne arrivée à mon jeune frère le Président Laurent #GBAGBO ! J’ai toujours considered qu’il était important qu’il rentre pour engager ensemble a vrai process of reconciliation. #GbagboDay – Henri Konan Bédié (@HKBofficiel) June 17, 2021



Many people, including the relatives of the victims of violence, do not agree with the ICC’s decision and denounced that there is impunity in this case. Those who are close to the ex-president assure that his return is not with a “thirst for revenge” and that he intends to contribute to “national reconciliation.”

Through Twitter, former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bédié welcomed his “younger brother”. “I always thought it was important that he return to participate together in a true reconciliation process,” he wrote.

In the Yopougon neighborhood, one of the Gbagbo strongholds in Abidjan, dozens of people gathered before the arrival of the ex-president to welcome him. “He is finally coming to his country to give us hope,” a local resident told Reuters.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE