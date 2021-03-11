The sudden death of the Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, officially from a “dazzling” cancer, struck all political personnel in Côte d’Ivoire. The one who also combined the function of Minister of Defense was a key figure in the Ivorian landscape, capable of maintaining dialogue with large fringes of the opposition, in a country which is just recovering from a long civil war. He had thus actively participated in the preparation of the last legislative elections, at the end of which the opposition obtained 91 elected members, against 137 in the ruling party, the Rassemblement des houphouëtistes pour la democratie et la paix (RHDP). The news of his death had been circulating for a week, forcing the presidential palace to confirm the brutal deterioration of his state of health, after an evacuation in Paris on February 18. MD M.