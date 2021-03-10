If Côte d’Ivoire waited this Tuesday for the official confirmation of the legislative elections of March 6, the result is not in doubt. With at least 137 of the 255 seats of deputies, at the end of a ballot relatively spared by violence, the Rassemblement des houphouëtistes pour la democratie et la paix is ​​the clear winner of this first electoral test since the presidential election of 2020, in which the main political parties in the country participated for the first time in ten years.

With an absolute majority, Alassane Ouattara hopes to turn the page of his illegal re-election, from a constitutional point of view, and which ended in a victory of more than 94%, a score all the less credible as it was accompanied by a participation rate of over 50%, despite calls for a boycott from most of the opposition political actors. Another notable fact, the legislative election was therefore not punctuated by the processions of the dead (87 officially listed deaths) which had sealed the renewal of Alassane Ouattara to the supreme magistracy.

“Provisional results peppered with cheating”

From Sunday evening, the PDCI, the main opposition formation led by former President Henri Konan Bédié, denounced “Provisional results interspersed with cheating, tampering and manipulation” in several important constituencies including the emblematic Yopougon district in Abidjan, or in Port-Bouët. Same reproach for the official capital of the country, Yamoussoukro, the former stronghold of the “father” of the Ivorian nation, Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

For his part, the leader of the Ivorian Patriotic Front (FPI), Laurent Gbagbo, who is actively preparing his political return after ten years of absence linked to the proceedings initiated against him at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, welcomed “The election of certain (FPI executives) to the Assembly”, recalling the anchoring of his party to a “Socialist, pan-Africanist left which fights for the construction of a democratic, secular, united, multiethnic and multiracial state”. Even if no one is fooled by the sincerity of the electoral ballots in Côte d’Ivoire since Alassane Ouattara came to power in 2011, thanks to the French army and the United Nations military contingent deployed in the country, Alassane Ouattara can savor the progress made.

Countless war crimes have gone unpunished

Failing to have kept his promise to reconcile the Ivorian political class, and especially to have highlighted and judged the countless war crimes committed by the rebellion which brought him to power, the Head of State has cashed in the expression of a timid democratic opposition, as evidenced by this last legislative election. But uncertainty remains as to the fate of one of the political and financial architects of this unfinished reconciliation, the current Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko. Many sources in Paris and Abidjan gave him for dead since March 5, the former Minister of the Interior being treated in a French hospital for serious health problems. Allegations firmly denied by the Ivorian presidency, which assured Agence France Presse that Hamed Bakayoko was ” still there “ and that he had been evacuated to a hospital in Germany. While awaiting a possible return of “Hambak”, Alassane Ouattara appointed, on March 8, Patrick Achi, secretary general of the presidency, to the post of interim prime minister.