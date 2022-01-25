At first it was announced that Brendan Fraser will be the villain of batgirl. After that it was revealed that Michael Keaton will return as Batman and that he would have his own Robin. Now, according to the specialized portal The Hollywood Reporter, the film starring Leslie Grace has just added Ivory Aquino to its cast.

The actress will give life to Alysia Yeoh. In this way, according to THR, this will be a milestone for DC Films, since it is the first time that an openly trans character in DC comics will be brought to a live-action film.

Alysia Yeoh is Barbara Gordon’s ally in the Batgirl comics. Photo: DC Comics

For her part, Aquino is mainly recognized for her work on Netflix productions such as When they see us and Tales of the city. During his time on the ABC network, he has participated in When we rise. He has also acted in series such as Blue bloods, FBI: most wanted, New Amsterdam and High maintenance.

Ivory Aquino will play Alysia Yeoh in Batgirl. Photo: diffusion

Who is Alysia Yeoh?

Screen Rant explains that Alysia Yeoh came to DC Comics with Batgirl #1 in 2011, from Gail Simone and Ardian Syaf. An aspiring chef, the young woman becomes Barbara Gordon’s roommate after she moves out of her father’s house.

Although the latter chooses not to reveal her true identity for her own safety, the two remain friends and the heroine even appears as a bridesmaid at her wedding to Jo, an environmental activist.

Alysia Yeoh came to DC Comics with Batgirl #1 in 2011. Photo: DC Comics

What will we see in Batgirl?

Unlike other DC Films offerings, Batgirl is an HBO Max exclusive project. For now, there are no specific details about the plot of the film. However, it is known that Leslie Grace will play the Barbara Gordon version of Batgirl. In fact, the protagonist has already shared the first look at her suit.