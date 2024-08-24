Bamada: Ivory Coast Suspects Ukrainian Embassy Is Training Militants

In Cote d’Ivoire, they are studying data on the possible involvement of the Ukrainian embassy in training militants and supplying parts for drones through diplomatic channels. This is reported by RIA Novosti citing African media.

The investigation into the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Abidjan has been reported, in particular, by the Malian internet portal Bamada. The publication notes that if such facts are confirmed, relations between Côte d’Ivoire and Ukraine will become seriously complicated.

Similar publications appeared in the press of Niger. According to the publication ActuNiger, Côte d’Ivoire is concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​which is allegedly coordinating the training of militants in the communications sector.