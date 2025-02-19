The war between Ivonne Reyes and Pepe Navarro reached its highest point last October. Although this fact had not transcended so far, 20 minutes has had Access, exclusively, to the complaint for psychological abuse that the Venezuelan filed against the journalist on October 21.

As stated in the attest of the National Police, Ivonne accused Pepe of having Urdida a plot to record it, press it, frighten and corner it While she performed capillary treatment In a hairdresser located on Luis Salazar Street in Madrid: “Look for three people by the crystals, which two were on their backs and looking at the saying […] The complainant calls a friend who suspects that they can be recording her and that she can be planned by Pepe Navarro. “

Ivonne Reyes’s story continues: “As these people continue with the same attitude […] It goes out of the hairdresser and approaches these men and start recording them […] that one of them had an old small phone and that they are used by people who want to hide information and who do not want them to be trace”

After this first encounter, one of the individuals accessed the establishment and, according to the presenter: “He approached aggressively, placing himself a few centimeters from his face And manifesting him ‘walk, pog me, which is what you want, that I am going to put a demand that you are going to shit. “

The scandal was capital. So much, that Two National Police agents appeared at the hairdresser alerted by a neighbor. Upon getting there, the manager of the establishment confirmed before the police that the boys inhabited by Ivonne Reyes were the goalkeepers of the adjoining buildings and that, in reality, they were working on a water intake.





Also and, after talking with her, informed her that, in case of wanting to file a complaint, she should get to the police station, as he finally didwhere he claimed to be overwhelmed by the fear that Pepe Navarro continue to organize plots of similar characteristics and denied by all participants.

As this newspaper has been confirmed, Pepe Navarro was properly summoned by the Court of Violence against Women number 2 to give a statement. After answering the judge’s questions, The cause was deliberately dismissed, After having generated a serious damage to the communicator who was at that time in Ibiza and had, once again, to make an economic disbursement to defend himself from a complaint with such accusations.