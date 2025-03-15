They are not easy months for the Venezuelan model Ivonne Reyes. The actress has also sat in Friday! And he has shared with the audience who is living a Hard economic season for a “mismanagement”: “I am ruined and in psychiatric treatment.”

However, the main theme that the Reyes family is around is the tense relationship that exists with which It could be Alejandro’s father, Pepe Navarro. The Venezuelan continues to insist that she maintained a relationship with the presenter and that there is evidence of her paternity.

That is why one of the issues to be addressed in the interview has been the eternal struggle of Reyes and Navarro, which includes all kinds of demands and very hard statements by the journalist, in which he assured that if the model continued “with this lie” Depression would “increase”.

“This is not what I come to talk,” he said towards Antonio Rossi’s questions about the relationship of Alejandro Reyes and Pepe Navarro. “I don’t want to talk anymore, if we are still here, I I finish the interview“, held.

“We speak it before, I talked to directionif you want, I’m leaving. I will not talk, thanks, good night, “he explained while he got up and took his belongings to leave the set before a look of disbelief by the collaborators, who assured that there was no issue vetoed in the contract.

No “breeding” clause

Bea Archidona tried to reassure the actress: “Sit down, calm. With all the love and respect, in the interview that was already asked you about Pepe Navarro. There is no clause To specify that what my partner is asking you is prohibited. I invite you to follow the interview. “But for his part, Reyes insisted that he would leave if they were still” out there “and that he didn’t care that they did not pay him.

For his part, Santi Acosta tried to appease the situation and asked Ivonne to sit down to continue: “Sit, we will finish well. We are not going to ask you more of that. Sit, please, we will finish it well. If you hang the phone, we continue talking. ”

“We are not going to ask you more questions about this because we respect that it is bothering you and you don’t feel like it, but on our part we We have not breached anything of the contract. We respect because we do not want you to be uncomfortable, but that you know that in your contract there was no clause that you could not talk to Pepe Navarro, “Archidona reiterated.

Finally, Reyes sat down as he held his mobile: “One more and I’m leaving“Likewise, he said that although he had spoken on other occasions about Pepe, this time he was not going to be one of them.