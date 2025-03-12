Ivonne Reyes has sincere in an interview about her complicated economic and personal situation, something she already advanced 20 minutesbut also He has suggested that his absence on television could have a reason behindas several contracts have fallen without any explanation.

The Venezuelan actress, who for years has had a litigation with Pepe Navarro for the paternity of Alejandro Reyes, who is legally son of the presenter, revealed in Readings that is “in psychiatric treatment” and “ruined.”

This bankruptcy, he said, began after the 2020 pandemic: “I was about to die with septicemia and from there it was very difficult to return. I didn’t have that illusion, or energy, it was broken.”

“I got into failed businesses. I have left so much money in such bad efforts! I came to have 3 houses. Gradually, you adapt to lose them (…) I have lost a lot more than 100,000 euros“He acknowledged.

At the moment, Its presence on television has been reducedsince since 2023 he has appeared as a guest in competitions such as Pasapalabra either The stars hunterbut in 2022 it was the last time he had a recurring presence, as a collaborator of It’s already eight.

Therefore, before the magazine’s question about whether she believes that there has been some type of veto, she defends that she does not know for sure: “I don’t know, I have felt very strange and I still feel it“

“I have gone to a chain with the closed contract to open a program and Suddenly the hours passed and I fell from the ladder. It has passed several times, “he confessed.” They are not obsessions of mine, the people who work with me too. They tell me: ‘This had not happened before. “