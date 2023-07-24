‘Browny Pop’, the dessert of yvonne montero The chefs did not like it in “MasterChef Celebrity Mexico” and that is why she was chosen this Sunday to leave the TV Azteca reality show, to everyone’s surprise.

“The problem was not unifying the flavor” and “the least rich dish of the night…”, expressed the judges after trying the dessert they prepared yvonne montero in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ and with which it did not convince, since it had several flaws, especially in flavor.

“I am proud of the challenges I entered, It’s a great lesson to have been here because whenever I asked I got an answer,” said Ivonne Montero after taking off her apron to leave the reality show Aztec TV.

Yvonne Montero. Image Capture Screen

For the elimination challenge this Sunday, it was contemplated that the participants in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ They prepare desserts and they managed to design their best dishes.

Romina Marcos she prepared ‘Sweet Banana’ and the judges praised her for her good technique, and they also loved the set: “there is no failure”, they said.

‘Pink tortelines’ based on red fruits made it Paco Palencia based on strawberry jam: “it’s very rich, a noble dish, it reminds me of the strawberries my mother used to make for me in Mazatlán,” said Zahie.

The dessert that Ana Patricia Rojo prepared. screenshot image

‘Plan B strawberries’ were made by actress Mónica Dionne and judge Poncho stated that he is “very well balanced, I loved them…”; Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán made ‘Natilla de la Yeya’, “a recipe that I learned from my grandmother and with which I grew up at home,” he said.

The model and host Irma Miranda prepared a carrot cake with which she delighted the palates of the judges; Ana Patricia Red A ten was obtained with ‘Family Christmas’, despite the excess sugar, but it had a well-made flavor, the judges told him.

‘Browny Pop’, Ivonne Montero’s dessert did not like the chefs in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’. screenshot image

Little things made the judges lick their fingers with the dessert that they titled ‘Love without limits’ and Fabiola Campomanes cooked an apple pie, which, despite excess cinnamon in the rice pudding, was finally approved by the judges.

Expelled to date:

Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris, Gaby Goldsmith, Father José de Jesús, Jimena Longoria, Emir Pabón and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce, “El Cibernético”, Lis Vega and Ivonne Montero.

Still in competition:

Manu Nna, Irma Miranda, Fabiola Campomanes, Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, Ana Patricia Rojo, Paco Palencia, Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’, Romina Marcos and Mónica Dionne.

