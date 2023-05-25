TV icon Ivo Niehe interviewed Tina Turner twice. In a reaction to the news, he calls the world star an “incredibly sympathetic person with an incredibly unsympathetic group of people around her.”

Just before his first meeting with Turner, he received a seven-page fax, he looks back on Wednesday. ,, Her PR team only allowed her to talk about her new album. The questions were literally written out. Like: what do you think is the best song? What is the purpose of the first number? And the second number?”

Naturally, Niehe did not stick to the script. ,,I started about her house in France, in Villefranche where she lived half the year and was happiest. I teased her about her poor French. She couldn’t order bread from the bakery yet. The men doing her PR were stamping their feet behind the cameras, but it was hard for them to interrupt the shoot. I think she really enjoyed it.” The best moment was when a man from the audience stood up, says the interview guru. ,,Tina, will you marry me, asked the man. Her famous response was, “I’ll think about it.” She was without a doubt a sweetheart of a human being with a great sense of humour.” Niehe agreed that he would visit the singer again in France. “Unfortunately, that never happened.”